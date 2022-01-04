Lebanon’s pound hits low of 30,000 to a dollar amid crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s currency has hit a new low, reaching 20 times its value on the black market since the economic meltdown began in late 2019 and likely throwing more people into poverty. The pound was trading on Tuesday at 30,000 to 1 U.S. dollar on the black market as the economic crisis continues with no solution expected in the near future. The Lebanese currency was pegged at 1,500 pounds to the dollar for 22 years until decades of corruption and mismanagement led to the country’s worst economic crisis in its modern history starting in October 2019.