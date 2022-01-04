Navy blocked from acting against 35 COVID vaccine refusers

By ROBERT BURNS

AP National Security Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Texas has granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Navy from acting against 35 sailors for refusing on religious grounds to comply with an order to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The injunction is a new challenge to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s decision to make vaccinations mandatory for all members of the military. The Pentagon vaccination requirement allows for exemptions on religious grounds, but none of the thousands of requests for such waivers so far have been granted. Well over 90% of the military has been vaccinated so far.