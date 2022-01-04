Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt had served as the Abraham Lincoln’s executive officer from 2016 to 2019. She took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August. CBS 8 in San Diego reports the carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.