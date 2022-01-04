North Korea fires suspected missile into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea. The Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired the projectile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It gave no further details. The Japanese Defense Ministry said that North Korea fired what was likely a missile. The launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week. Nuclear diplomacy with the United States has long been dormant.