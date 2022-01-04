Skip to Content
Prince Andrew effort to toss sex assault suit hits roadblock

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge seems mostly dismissive of oral arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to win dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the prince sexually assaulted an American woman when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule at the end of a video conference Tuesday. But he made it clear he was not leaning Andrew’s way. The oral arguments followed written submissions made weeks ago in the case brought by Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre sued the prince in August, saying he sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2001. The prince has denied the allegations.

