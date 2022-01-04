Rabbi wounded in synagogue shooting sentenced for fraud

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A rabbi who was badly wounded in a deadly antisemitic attack at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Southern California has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for running a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme. Yisrael Goldstein was sentenced Tuesday in San Diego. Prosecutors say that in a years-long scam, he collected $6.2 million in fake donations to the synagogue and affiliates, returned most of it while providing phony tax receipts, and kept some $620,000 for himself. Goldstein lost his right index finger in the 2019 attack on the synagogue that killed a congregant and wounded two others. John Earnest, a 22-year-old white supremacist, was sentenced last week to life in federal prison.