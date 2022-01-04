Rep. Bobby Rush formally announces he won’t seek reelection

CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois has formally announced he won’t seek a 16th term in the U.S. House. The former Black Panther who first won election in 1992 said in a speech at a Chicago church Tuesday that he isn’t retiring from public service and “will remain on the front lines.” Rush’s announcement set off a flurry of interest among potential candidates for the heavily Democratic district, which is based on the South Side of Chicago and will stretch into suburban and rural areas located south and southwest of the city.