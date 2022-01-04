Sen. Kaine: ‘Miserable’ commute became a survival project

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sen. Tim Kaine left his home in Richmond for his usual two-hour commute to the U.S. Capitol after Monday’s snowstorm, eager to negotiate over voting rights legislation and preside over the Senate on Tuesday morning. Instead, he was stranded all night on a stretch of Interstate 95 where trucks lost control on the icy pavement, trapping hundreds of drivers in temperatures that dropped to 15 degrees. The Democrat tells radio station WTOP that he worried about the families running out of fuel and food, but at least they had body heat to share. Kaine said his miserable travel experience became a survival project that he’ll never forget.