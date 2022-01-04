South African leader gets first part of corruption report

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the first part of a report on corruption from a judicial investigation into allegations of graft during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure from 2009 to 2018. Receiving the report, Ramaphosa described it as a “defining moment” in South Africa’s fight against corruption. He said it would help to restore “the integrity, credibility and capability of our institutions, but more importantly, our government.” The result of three years of investigations, the report is expected to detail the extent of corruption in government and state-owned companies. Chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, the commission is expected to make recommendations to Ramaphosa, including possible prosecution of those implicated in wrong-doing.