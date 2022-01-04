Stranded on Virginia’s roads: ‘It’s not getting any better’

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

A family that was stuck on Interstate 95 and other roads in Virginia by a snowstorm says they went more than 18 hours without eating or sleeping. Jennifer Travis, her husband and their 12-year-old daughter were driving home to northern Virginia from Florida when the storm stranded them on I-95. Travis said they spent the night in their car on the interstate. They got stuck again Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 17 for several more hours. Travis said they were down to half a bottle of water and no food by 1 p.m. She said the state should have been better prepared to handle the snowstorm and clear the roads. By late Tuesday afternoon, the family was driving on backroads and about an hour from home.