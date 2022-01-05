A season of joy — and caution — kicks off in New Orleans

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans residents are ushering in Carnival season, hoping the annual weekslong celebration can be held safely amid a surge of COVID-19 infections. Thursday’s festivities include a rolling party on the city’s historic streetcar line and an annual procession honoring Joan of Arc in the French Quarter. Carnival comes to a raucous climax on Mardi Gras, which falls on March 1 this year. Authorities realized too late that the 2020 celebration was a major spreader of the virus and last year’s activities were largely canceled. This year, the city has a relatively high vaccination rate and authorities are allowing the festivities to go on.