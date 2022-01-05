A year after Capitol attack, police chief marks improvements

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A year after the Jan. 6 attack, the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says he is working to resolve “critical deficiencies” despite major staffing shortages and thousands of new threats to members of Congress. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger appeared at a Senate hearing to answer more than 100 recommendations from an internal watchdog to move the agency from a traditional police department to a protective force. The plan includes crucial efforts to address a shortage of about 450 officers.