Egyptian man gets death sentence for gruesome street killing

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced a man to death for beheading another man in a gruesome street murder that shocked the country two months ago. The man was also convicted of attempted killing of two other men and illegal possession of a knife he used in the crime on a busy street in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia. The suspect was arrested shortly after the attack on Nov. 1. The attack was captured on video that quickly went viral, setting off an uproar across Egypt. Wednesday’s verdict can be appealed before a higher court.