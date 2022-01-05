Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called “too many risks” from the omicron variant. The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said Wednesday it made the decision “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.” No new date has been set. Last year’s ceremony was postponed from January to March over pandemic concerns. This year, the multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres.