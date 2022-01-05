Israeli committee OKs 3,500 settlement homes in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli committee has approved plans for building more than 3,500 settler housing units in east Jerusalem, nearly half in a particularly controversial area. That’s according to Peace Now, an anti-settlement monitoring group. Peace Now says the construction would largely cut off the city from the southern West Bank. That would further complicate any efforts to create a Palestinian state in territories Israel seized in the 1967 war. The U.S. has repeatedly urged Israel to refrain from settlement construction. A municipal committee approved the projects Wednesday, initiating an approval process that could drag on for years. Peace Now says each step makes it more likely the homes will be built.
Comments