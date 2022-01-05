Mexican governor denies drug links after photo with capos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s Morelos state is denying any links to drug traffickers after a 3-year-old photo surfaced showing him posing with three men identified as local drug gang leaders. Former Mexican national soccer team star Cuauhtemoc Blanco won the governorship of Morelos, just south of Mexico City, in 2018 after retiring from soccer. A photo from October of that same year shows him smiling and locking arms with three men, one of whom is under arrest and another who was killed in prison. The newspaper El Sol de Mexico says the photo was found on the telephone of another drug suspect.