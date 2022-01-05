US Forces in Japan ordered to wear masks as COVID cases jump

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. military is ordering personnel stationed in Japan to wear masks when going off base to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections. American forces have come under fire after a recent increase in coronavirus cases in areas where they are assigned in large numbers, including Okinawa and Iwakuni, both in southern Japan. Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki has sent a request to Japan’s national government asking for permission for the prefecture to strengthen anti-COVID measures. At least 980 people, a daily record for Okinawa, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. In December, there were zero new cases some days.