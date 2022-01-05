US, Germany support Lithuania in spat with China over Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Germany are backing Lithuania in its spat with China, saying the pressure exerted by Beijing against the tiny Baltic nation is unwarranted, Lithuania broke with diplomatic custom last year by letting the Taiwanese office in Vilnius bear the name Taiwan, instead of Chinese Taipei. Lithuania’s move infuriated Beijing, which withdrew its ambassador to Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador to Beijing. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. had “immediate concern about the government of China’s attempts to bully Lithuania.” Germany’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said that “we as Europeans stand in solidarity at Lithuania’s side.” Blinken and Baerbock spoke Wednesday after meeting in Washington.