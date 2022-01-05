What if? Path was uncertain if Pence objected to Biden’s win

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021, certification of President Joe Biden’s victory, a small group of House Democrats huddled to contemplate what they would do if then-Vice President Mike Pence tried to overturn the presidential election. They never came up with a perfect answer. Democrats and some Republicans warn that democracy would have hung by a thread if Pence had tried in some way to block the count or unseat legitimate electors, and that our current laws, courts, customs and regulations may not be strong enough to withstand that kind of pressure if anyone attempts it again.