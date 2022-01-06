Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden’s reluctant calling

By ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling. Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his election defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later. But while Biden is often at his best when he takes on Trump, talking about the former president also serves to elevate him in the national conversation.