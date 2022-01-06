Biden taps combat-hardened officer to lead Central Command

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior Army three-star general with extensive experience in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars has been nominated to become the top U.S. commander for the Middle East. Multiple U.S. officials say President Joe Biden has nominated Army Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla to head U.S. Central Command and be promoted to four-star general. The Senate Armed Services Committee notice says only that Kurilla has been nominated to become a general, but his nomination for U.S. Central Command has been expected for several months. U.S. officials confirmed the planned job on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been made public.