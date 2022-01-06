Chicago schools shut for 2nd day over virus safety protocols

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of Chicago students remain out of school for a second straight day after leaders of the nation’s third-largest school district failed to resolve a deepening clash with the influential teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols. The Chicago Teachers Union voted to revert to online instruction and told teachers to stay home Wednesday while the sides negotiated. The move just two days after students returned from winter break prompted district officials to cancel classes. Schools remain closed Thursday. Chicago Public Schools officials have rejected a return to remote learning, saying it worsens racial inequities and is detrimental to academic performance, mental health and attendance.