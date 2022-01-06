China to appoint Horn of Africa envoy amid Ethiopia crisis

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — China’s foreign minister says his country will appoint a special envoy to the Horn of Africa region. That’s where Ethiopia and Eritrea have been fighting forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Somalia is in the grip of a political crisis caused by a long-delayed election. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the position while visiting Kenya on Thursday but didn’t say when an appointment would be made. He urged countries in the Horn of Africa, to hold a peace conference and said China’s envoy could provide “necessary support.” The announcement came as the United States’ special envoy for the Horn of Africa is again visiting Ethiopia.