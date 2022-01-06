Hunters kill 20 Yellowstone wolves that roamed out of park

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Twenty of Yellowstone National Park’s renowned gray wolves roamed from the park and were shot by hunters in neighboring states in recent months. Park officials say it’s the most Yellowstone wolves killed in a season since the predators were reintroduced more than 25 years ago. Details released to The Associated Press show 15 park wolves have been shot since Sept. 17 in Montana. Five more died in Wyoming and Idaho. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly has urged Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte to shut down wolf hunting near the park. Gianforte last year got a warning from a game warden after killing a wolf near Yellowstone without taking a mandatory trapping course.