Israel lawmaker under fire for remarks on West Bank settlers

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli deputy minister was under fire Thursday for calling residents of an illegal West Bank settlement outpost “subhuman.” The remarks sparked an outcry that underscored the fragility of Israel’s ideologically diverse coalition. Yair Golan is a former deputy military chief and a member of the dovish Meretz party. He has previously sparked a backlash for comments appearing to liken the atmosphere in Israel to that of Nazi-era Germany. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned Golan’s remarks. Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu called on Bennett to fire Golan. The firestorm highlights the vastly different ideologies joined together under Bennett’s unwieldy coalition, which was united with the goal of ousting former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and very little else.