Japan approves new restrictions for areas hard hit by COVID

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has approved new restrictions to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the three southwestern regions of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima. Daishiro Yamagiwa, the minister in charge of COVID-19 responses, says hospitals may get stretched thin soon, given the sudden surge in infections. Measures such as closing restaurants early and banning the serving of alcohol are decided at the local level. The new measures begin Sunday and last through the end of the month. Japan has undergone periods of similar restrictions over the past two years in various areas, including Tokyo. The last order for restricted activity was lifted in September.