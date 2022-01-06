Pope marks Epiphany by decrying consumerism

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has marked Epiphany by warning against surrendering to the “tyranny of needs” especially in consumeristic societies. Francis decried what he called a “crisis of faith” in lives and societies that leaves feelings of emptiness in hearts. He was marking the Catholic church feast day of Epiphany on Thursday. It recalls the visit recounted in the Gospel of three Magi, or wise men or kings, to Baby Jesus, and their sense of wonder at the encounter. Francis in his homily encouraged people to move past the “barriers of habit, beyond banal consumerism” and “dreary faith” so they can serve others and the common good.