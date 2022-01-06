Road crash in West Bank kills 7 Palestinians, injures 3

JERUSALEM (AP) — A truck and a van collided on a narrow two-lane highway in the occupied West Bank, killing seven Palestinians and injuring three. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared a day of mourning for the victims, who he described as “martyrs of trying to make a living.” Thousands of Palestinian laborers work in Jewish settlements along Highway 90, which runs through the Jordan Valley. Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service confirmed the seven deaths in Thursday’s accident and said three people were evacuated by military helicopter for medical treatment, including an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old in critical condition.