Schools sticking with in-person learning scramble for subs

By MICHAEL MELIA

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Principals, superintendents and counselors are filling in as substitutes in classrooms around the United States as the surge in coronavirus infections further strains schools already struggling with staffing shortages. Dozens of employees from the central office in Cincinnati were dispatched this week to schools at risk of having to close because of low staffing. The superintendent of Boston schools tweeted she was filling in for a fifth grade teacher. San Francisco’s school system asked any employees with teaching credentials to be available for classroom assignments. Some teachers say they are dealing with overwhelming stress just trying to keep classes running.