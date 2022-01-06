Serbia in shock over Australia’s refusal to let Djokovic in

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is nervously awaiting the outcome of what increasingly looks like a soap opera, with its most famous sports idol in the lead role. The top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces the prospect of deportation from Australia where the Serb had hoped to win his 21st Grand Slam title, overtaking rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and making another step in his quest to be the greatest tennis player of all time. The nine-time Australian Open champion’s future has been in limbo since border officials canceled his visa because Djokovic failed to meet requirements for an exemption from Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination rules.