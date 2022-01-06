UN: Some Ethiopian aid will stop without cash, fuel and food

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is warning that some U.N. agencies and aid groups will be forced to halt operations in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region if humanitarian supplies, fuel and cash are not delivered very soon. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that no trucks with food and other aid have been able to enter Tigray since Dec. 15 and the humanitarian situation “continues to deteriorate.” He says that since July 12 only 12% of needed aid supplies have been able to enter Tigray, and U.N. partners who distribute aid have only around 10,000 liters of fuel left.