Arsenal to wear white jerseys in stand against teen murders

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal will wear all-white jerseys drained of the club’s traditional red colors for Sunday’s FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest as part of a campaign against youth violence. As 2021 drew to a close last week, the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy saw London mourn a record 30th teenage homicide in a year just as Arsenal was already preparing to roll out its “No More Red” campaign. The one-off Adidas kits will not be sold anywhere. Only those worn by the starting 10 outfield players in Sunday’s match will be released as gifts to community organizations.