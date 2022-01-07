Biden to survey Colorado wildfire damage, comfort victims

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden is headed for Colorado to comfort residents grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses that were destroyed last week by a rare winter fire. The blaze burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder. Two people remain unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes. The president is expected to meet local elected officials who have been overseeing the fire aftermath, as well as residents affected by the blaze. After surveying the scene in Colorado, Biden and first lady Jill Biden are to travel to Las Vegas to attend Saturday’s funeral for Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader.