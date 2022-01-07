Chinese anti-virus lockdowns add to concerns over economy

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — China’s lockdowns of big cities to fight coronavirus outbreaks are prompting concerns about more disruptions for the economy after two makers of processor chips said their factories were affected. That adds to unease over the omicron variant’s global economic impact. Analysts warn Vietnam, Thailand and other countries important for manufacturing chains might impose anti-disease measures that would delay deliveries. The Chinese economy already was cooling under pressure from unrelated official efforts to force real estate developers and other companies to reduce surging levels of debt that has fueled China’s boom over the past two decades.