Colombian man felt tranquil before euthanasia ended his pain

By ASTRID SUÁREZ

Associated Press

CALI, Colombia (AP) — For the first time in years, Víctor Escobar stopped taking most of the medicines needed for his lung disease. There was no longer any need. On Friday evening he became the first Colombian to be euthanized despite not yet being in a terminal condition. He had fought for the right to end his pain for more than two years and said this that he felt “an immense tranquility.” His lawyer confirmed Escobar’s death. Colombia’s top court changed the rules for euthanasia in July, allowing it to be applied to people who suffer intense physical or psychological suffering due to incurable disease, even if they are not yet near death.