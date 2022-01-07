Djokovic could face future bans if deported from Australia

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

Novak Djokovic risks missing more than one Australian Open if he fails to have his visa cancellation overturned and gets deported for not having enough evidence to support a medical exemption to Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination rules when he arrived for the first tennis major of 2022. He could be barred for up to three years. That’s if the world’s No. 1-ranked male tennis player would even consider returning to Australia after being confined in immigration detention in Melbourne while preparing for his legal challenge Monday in the Federal Circuit Court. The Australian Border Force says “A person whose visa has been cancelled may be subject to a three-year exclusion period that prevents the grant of a further temporary visa.”