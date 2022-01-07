Ex-Oklahoma police officer gets 25 years for 2014 killing

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former Oklahoma police officer to 25 years in prison for the 2014 killing of his daughter’s boyfriend. U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced 61-year-old Shannon Kepler on Friday following his second-degree murder conviction for the killing of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. It was the fifth time Kepler stood trial for the killing but the first time on federal charges. He stood trial on state murder charges three times, but each ended with a hung jury. He then was convicted on state manslaughter charges, but the conviction was overturned after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling found that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes that happen on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.