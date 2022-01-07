Harry Reid memorial in Vegas drawing nation’s top Democrats

By KEN RITTER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The late U.S. Sen. Harry Reid will be remembered in Las Vegas this weekend by family, friends and the nation’s top Democrats as a fighter, a father and a powerful U.S. and Nevada political figure. President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to speak Saturday during a memorial for the longtime Senate leader who died Dec. 28 at age 82. A Biden spokeswoman says the president believes Reid was one of the greatest leaders in Senate history. Reid family members, former President Barack Obama and a top apostle in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also will speak, and Vice President Kamala Harris will attend.