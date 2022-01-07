Navy expands boot camp to sharpen focus on character issues

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy is adding two weeks to boot camp in a major overhaul aimed at improving recruits’ war fighting and emergency skills while also focusing on suicide prevention and character issues such as sexual assault, hazing and extremism in the ranks. Navy officials say expanding boot camp to 10 weeks will provide more leadership training and ensure sailors are reporting to their jobs better prepared for duty. The changes come as the Navy grapples with a string of shipboard crises in recent years, from deadly fires to disastrous collisions, and the military struggles with spikes in suicides as well as sexual assaults and other bad behavior.