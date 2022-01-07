Police: 2 Haitian journalists killed by gang near capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police in Haiti say two journalists were killed by gang members while reporting in a conflictive area south of Port-au-Prince as a surge in violence continues to shake the Caribbean nation. One of the journalist’s employers and some media reports said Friday that the men had been shot then burned alive, but police did not confirm this A police statement said only that the bodies had “large-caliber bullet wounds.” Radio Ecoute FM says journalist John Wesley Amady was killed by “armed bandits” Thursday in Laboule while he was reporting on security issues in the gang-plagued area. A police statement confirms the deaths of Amady and journalist Wilguens Louissaint.