S. Korea disputes North’s claim of hypersonic missile test

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has dismissed North Korea’s claim to have recently launched a hypersonic missile as an exaggeration, saying it was a normal ballistic missile that could be intercepted. The assessment is certain to anger North Korea. South Korea has previously avoided publicly playing down North Korea’s weapons tests, apparently so as not to aggravate relations. South Korea’s Defense Ministry says it believes North Korea hasn’t acquired the technologies needed to launch a hypersonic weapon. It says North Korea’s claim that the weapon flew 700 kilometers (435 miles) and maneuvered laterally appeared to be an exaggeration aimed at boosting domestic confidence in its missile program.