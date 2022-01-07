Slain officer’s sister sues Facebook for wrongful death

By DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The sister of a slain federal security officer is suing Facebook, alleging the tech giant played a part in the radicalization of two men who are accused of planning the killing on its platform. The men are awaiting trial for fatally shooting David Patrick Underwood and wounding his partner while they guarded a federal building in Oakland, California, in May 2020. Federal prosecutors said the men met through a Facebook page dedicated to the extremist “boogaloo” movement. Underwood’s sister says Facebook “bears responsibility” by knowingly promoting inflammatory and violent content and connecting extremists who plotted her brother’s killing. A Facebook spokesman says these claims have no legal basis.