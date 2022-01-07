Strong earthquake shakes remote area in western China

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say a strong overnight earthquake shook a sparsely populated area in western China early Saturday and forced the suspension of high-speed rail service because of tunnel damage. Four people with minor injuries in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County have been treated and released, they said at a news conference. The magnitude 6.9 quake struck at 1:45 a.m. in a mountainous part of Qinghai province that is 3,659 meters (12,000 feet) above sea level. It was felt 140 kilometers (85 miles) southeast in Xining, the provincial capital, where some people rushed outside of homes and buildings.