Tennis top-ranked Djokovic spends religious day in detention

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

Regardless of who made an error on the visa or the vaccination waiver or whatever, the reality for men’s tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic was spending one his important religious holidays in an Australian detention hotel working on his challenge against deportation. Attention is moving away from Djokovic’s vaccination status and onto questions about how the nine-time Australian Open champion could have wound up in this situation. No man has won more Australian Open titles than he has. The Serbian star has been getting plenty of support. That now includes some people who’ve been critical of Djokovic in the past.