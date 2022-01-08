Albanian opposition supporters clash over party leadership

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian opposition supporters have clashed with each other and tried to storm their party headquarters following an internal fight for the party leadership. Former leader Sali Berisha of the main opposition Democratic Party has created a grouping trying to remove the party leader Lulzim Basha from the post accusing him of being a “hostage” of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Protesters on Saturday forcefully tried to open doors of the building. Some masked men from inside used tear gas to move them away. In September Basha fired Berisha from the parliamentary group, after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier declared Berisha persona non grata accusing him of corruption and undermining democracy during his 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister.