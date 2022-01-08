At least 16 killed in car crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

CAIRO (AP) — Health officials in Egypt say a traffic accident involving a microbus and a larger bus has left at least 16 people dead and 18 others injured in the Sinai Peninsula. The Health Ministry says the crash took place Saturday when a microbus collided with a public transportation bus on a road linking the city of Tor in southern Sinai to the city of Suez. Police say the collision happened 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) from Tor. The Health Ministry said it deployed at least 13 ambulances to the scene and that the injured were taken to hospitals in southern Sinai.