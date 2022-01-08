Hundreds in Lebanon protest measures targeting unvaccinated

BEIRUT (AP) — Hundreds of people have held a rally in Beirut to protest measures imposed against the unvaccinated, saying individuals should have the right to decide whether to be inoculated or not. Vaccination is not compulsory in Lebanon but in recent days authorities have become more strict in dealing with people who are not inoculated or don’t carry a negative PCR test. Saturday’s protest by nearly 300 people in downtown Beirut came a day after the number of newly registered cases hit a new record of 7,974.