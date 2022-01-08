Moderna gives Mexico 2.7 million shots as deaths top 300,000

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. company Moderna has donated 2.7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Mexico as the country’s official death toll topped 300,000. Mexican officials welcomed the arrival of the shipment Saturday and said the vaccines will be used to innoculate teachers. Teachers in Mexico were second only after health care workers to be vaccinated. In April and May, over 2.7 million teachers got their initial shots. But most of them got the Chinese Cansino vaccine, whose effectiveness appears to decline over time. Mexico has now obtained over 200 million doses of vaccines, and has been trying to reopen in-person learning at all levels.