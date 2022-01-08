Tigray forces say Ethiopian airstrike kills 56 civilians

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A spokesman for the forces fighting Ethiopia’s government in the embattled Tigray region says an air strike has killed at least 56 people at a camp for displaced people. Getachew Reda tweeted Saturday that the civilians had fled the conflict elsewhere in the region only to become the latest victims of airstrikes that have reportedly killed scores in Tigray. The spokespeople for Ethiopia’s government and military didn’t respond to requests for comment on the reported strike, which could not be independently confirmed. The 14-month war in Ethiopia continues despite the government’s talk of reconciliation. Much of Tigray remains cut off from the world, with limited communications under a months-long government blockade.