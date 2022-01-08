Virginia police identify 2 victims of ‘shopping cart killer’

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have positively identified the remains of two women they say were killed by a man they believe is a serial killer who used a shopping cart to transport his victims’ bodies after meeting them on dating sites. Multiple news outlets report that police said DNA analysis confirmed that remains found in a container in Fairfax County on Dec. 15 belong to 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown and 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison. Police believe 35-year-old Anthony Robinson, of Washington, D.C., is responsible for the deaths of four women found at two different locations in Virginia. Police arrested Robinson in November and charged him with two counts of murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot in Harrisonburg.